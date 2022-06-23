Yaoundé: Delay in forming a new cabinet sign of Biya regime’s weakness

President Biya’s apparent inability to form a new cabinet is giving rise to fears deep within the political bureau of the ruling CPDM party and causing a fresh spasm of weakness that has been greeted by the leadership of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government.

A senior adviser to the Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government, Dr Patrick Ayuk said on Wednesday that failure on the part of the Francophone dominated government in Yaoundé to stop the Ambazonia resistance is an indication of an empty internal structure and weak quality.

Dr Patrick Ayuk furthered that both Prime Minister Dion Ngute and the 89-year-old President Biya should quit politics in French Cameroun to enable the two sister nations to sit and discuss the terms of separation.

The Southern Cameroons academic said all factors heralding the fall of a government are evident in Yaoundé and this is because of Southern Cameroons steadfastness and the resistance’s power to send Biya and his French Cameroun regime into disarray, break its will, and prevent the realization of its goals in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

The Southern Cameroons political commentator stated that whatever be the composition of French Cameroun’s next cabinet, it would not change the Ambazonia Interim Government’s principled stance of choosing to put up resistance against it towards complete independence for the people of Southern Cameroons.

By Rita Akana