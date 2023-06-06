Yaoundé: Biya receives six new ambassadors

90-year-old President Biya has received six new ambassadors at the Unity Palace in Yaoundé. The Monday 5th June 2023 ceremony involved heads of diplomatic missions who came to present their credentials to the Cameroonian dictator.

Among the six who performed the diplomatic ritual were Corinna Fricke, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Cameroon, the High Commissioner of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Christian Dennys-Mcclure, Martin Strub, the Ambassador of Switzerland, Filipo Scammacca Del Murgo, the Ambassador of Italy, Nozomu Takaoka, the Ambassador of Japan and Anindya Banerjee, the High Commissioner of India to Cameroon.

The six diplomats presented their credentials to Mr. Biya, in a solemn diplomatic ceremony that sealed their appointment as representatives of their countries to Cameroon.

By Rita Akana with files