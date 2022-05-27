Yaoundé: Archbishop Nkea officially takes over as President of the National Episcopal Conference

Elected by the bishops of Cameroon during their April 2022 Plenary Assembly as President of NECC, Archbishop Andrew Fuanya NKEA of Bamenda took over officially from Bishop Abraham KOME on Friday 27 May 2022. The ceremony took place at the Conference Centre at Mvolye Yaounde. The day began with a Holy Mass in the chapel at 11am.

The ceremony took place under the direction of Bishop Christophe ZOA Bishop of Sangmelima and President of Juridical Affairs.

In his handing over speech Bishop Kome thanked all and congratulated the new President and his assistant, Bishop Philippe Allain Mbarga, Bishop of Ebolowa. Bishop Kome then gave a rundown of what happened during his tenure of office.

In his inaugural speech Archbishop NKEA said his duty was to do the will of the bishops of Cameroon. He was grateful to Bishop Kome for his achievement and promise to follow along similar lines even if from an Nkea perspective.

His Grace Archbishop Nkea said he has two main preoccupations – peace in Cameroon and the dignity given to Marienberg. The Catholic Church in Cameroon he furthered must take up her prophetic role and all Christians must work in the spirit of fraternity and solidarity, devoted and love the Church.