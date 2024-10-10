Yaoundé: Archbishop Mbarga condemns murder of Togolese priest

The Roman Catholic Church in Cameroon condemned, yesterday, the murder of a Togolese priest in Yaoundé by “gangsters.” In a statement, Archbishop Jean Mbarga of Yaoundé expressed his “deep sorrow” over the death of Father Christophe Badjogou Komla (photo), who was “coldly shot dead” on the night of October 7, 2024, around 7:30 p.m., near the gate of the Missionaries of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (CICM) in Mvolyé. “In this sad circumstance, the Archdiocese of Yaoundé expresses its sincere condolences to Father Christophe’s family, friends, and the faithful of the Diocese of Yagoua. The Christian community is invited to pray so that he may find grace before God,” he added.

Father Christophe Badjogou Komla was the vicar of the Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Zouzoui, located in the Yagoua Diocese, Far North region. He was preparing for a year-long training program in Italy.

According to private TV Vision 4, the priest was killed by two individuals on a motorcycle near the CICM gate. This was confirmed by police sources. “Surveillance footage showed that the priest arrived from a place known as ‘Dakar en bas’ on a motorcycle, which dropped him off at the CICM gate. While he was paying for his ride, two individuals passed by on a motorcycle. They then turned back to where the priest was standing. A brief altercation ensued between the victim and one of the assailants, who managed to steal the priest’s bag. The assailant fired two shots in the air and then three shots at the priest, who collapsed,” explained Divisional Commissioner Francis Ekema, Chief of the 3rd District Police Station in Yaoundé, in comments reported by the state-owned daily Cameroon Tribune.

It remains unclear whether this was a simple robbery or a targeted attack. The motive is still unknown, and ongoing investigations are expected to shed light on the case. “Public authorities, who were alerted, are working to clarify the circumstances of this murder. The Archdiocese of Yaoundé firmly condemns all forms of aggression, violence, and murder, and reminds the collective conscience that all human life is sacred and inviolable,” wrote Archbishop Mbarga, emphasizing the sanctity of life. This killing adds to the growing list of Catholic priests murdered in Cameroon.

Source: Business in Cameroon