Yaoundé and Bangui hold talks on Central African rebels incursions

Rebel incursions, kidnappings, ransom demands, trafficking, harassment, insecurity … these are some of the topics that were discussed between the Central African and Cameroonian authorities, a statement from the Ministry of Defense in Yaounde revealed.

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defense, Joseph Beti Assomo reportedly led a ministerial delegation to Bouar in the Central African Republic.

Cameroon Concord News understands the two countries held talks on security issues on Tuesday, 16 November 2021.

Both sub saharan countries share a long border of about 1,000 km to the east by Cameroon and to the west for the Central African Republic and their two French speaking peoples have always traded.

But in recent years, trade on the Douala-Bangui corridor, a vehicle for sub-regional integration, has been halted several times for security reasons.

Cameroonian populations are regularly subjected to incursions by Central African armed groups.

The UN says that there are more than 295,000 Central African refugees on Cameroonian soil.

By Rita Akana