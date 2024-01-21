What is happening to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon?

“Things are no longer like before,” says the head coach of Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Rigobert Song. It is one of most sincere admissions coming from a coach during a major tournament. Although these are early days, it sums up the current state of his team – as seen also by many people.

The Indomitable Lions seem like a team composed of players who had not played together for many years. They appear not to even know each other’s names. Although, they don the customary beautiful yellow and green kit, they bear little resemblance to those who have worn it in the past.

Cameroon flew to Cote D’Ivoire with pride and purpose, seen as one of the favourites of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Alongside Senegal, they were deemed as top contenders for Group C’s tickets. However, they are currently struggling to survive in the group – coyly shifting their attention to a possible third best team slot.

The Indomitable Lions opened their campaign against Guinea on January 15, conceding a 10th minute goal from the Syli National’s frontman, Mohamed Bayo. It was in the 51st minute that Franck Magri snatched the equaliser for his grossly untidy side. Guinea had grown very strongly in confidence, eying a winning goal.

The game was eventually settled at a 1-1 draw, much to the disappointment of coach Song, Samuel Eto’o, Cameroon’s FA chief and many fans.

“Winning your first match is the first secret of your success at the AFCON,” Song later told French TV CanalPlus. “We are hoping to correct this in our next game.”

Five-time AFCON champions the Indomitable Lions, came up against current holders Senegal in Group C’s second game. It was the game to see on matchday six. Senegalese fans were expecting a ruthless tussle from the injured Lions, but it came too easy. Senegal claimed the bragging right through a 3-1 win, confirming their passage to the next round with six points.

Cameroon returned to their base filled with pains, regrets and doubt. After two matches, they have managed just one point, sitting third in Group C and ranking sixth on the list of third-placed teams. Only four of those teams will be selected.

The Indomitable Lions will hope to overcome already-eliminated Gambia in their final group game to power their total to four points and expect to book their place in the round of 16. Even if Guinea lose against Senegal, they still hold four points to vie for the second place.

Cameroon’s form and performance so far has given rise to many questions about cohesion within the group, adequate preparation, physical fitness and level of determination.

Although the team could turn up the volume in the next round, they have failed to meet the initial expectations for the tournament, as well as baring their weaknesses for opposing teams to pounce on.

