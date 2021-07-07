“We will eventually sing the Ambazonian National Anthem in Buea’ Vice President Yerima

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dabney Yerima says Southern Cameroonians will eventually prevail over the French backed French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé and they will sing the Ambazonian National Anthem in Buea.

“Southern Cameroonians in Ground Zero and our Restoration Forces are giving me hope that we will eventually sing the Amba National Anthem together at Bongo Square in Buea,” Comrade Dabney Yerima said during a conversation with a Namibian radio host on Sunday.

The exiled leader revealed how Southern Cameroonians across the world had been struggling with patience and sacrifice to free their homeland.

“Since the 1970s, Southern Cameroons ‘civil society organizations and individuals periodically organized non-violent protests and sent deputations and petitions to the French Cameroun authorities calling for the redress of legitimate grievances, including the ending of its colonization and annexation of the Southern Cameroons. These actions were always met with characteristic violent repression, imprisonment, torture, and killings” Yerima said.

Vice President Dabney Yerima meanwhile, voiced gratitude towards all Southern Cameroons Self Defense groups for their resistance efforts aimed at achieving the independence of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Yerima also congratulated the people of Southern Cameroons for their successful uprising and struggle against a French-backed vicious regime in La Republique du Cameroun that has been attacking Ambazonia since 2017.

“Now, we are witnessing the defeat of the aggressive French Cameroun military,” he said, adding, “Ever since the first day of the war, President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe had faith in the Ambazonian people’s strength for steadfastness and victory.”

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai