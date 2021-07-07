Bamenda: Ambazonia fighters vow revenge after deadly French Cameroun attacks

Southern Cameroons Restoration Forces have pledged revenge after Cameroon government soldiers murdered an innocent Ambazonian in his car in Below Foncha Street in Bamenda.

Elements of the so-called Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) on Sunday 4 July 2021 in Bamenda opened fire and killed Mr Njibril Dula.

Eyewitnesses contacted by Cameroon Concord News said the Francophone army soldiers targeted Njibril Dula to spread fear in the area.

In an audio statement issued late Monday, Ambazonia Restoration Forces pledged to avenge the blood of Njibril Dula which they described as a righteous martyr. The Amba spokesman also noted that the vengeance to be wreaked on the French Cameroun perpetrators of this heinous crime will be felt inside Etoudi. They also warned the Francophone soldiers against repeating its aggression on Southern Cameroons civilians.

Earlier on Monday, Ambazonian fighters operating in the Meme County also warned of severe retaliation after it was revealed the pro French Cameroun group popularly known as Atanga Nji Boys was responsible for the murder of a physics teacher in Kumba.

Ambazonian fighters have stressed that French Cameroun military bases in Southern Cameroons are within the range of its Big Rubbergun.

The War in Ambazonia has already claimed at least 40 000 lives, almost all of them civilian children, men and women, murdered by French Cameroun troops in a series of targeted killings, organized massacres, and killings by fire in over 400 villages burnt down to ashes across Southern Cameroons. Over half a million people have been forcibly displaced as refugees living in various countries and especially in refugee camps in Nigeria. Over another half a million people have become IDPs hiding in forests, caves and hills due to forced displacement. Additionally, over 1.5 million people are facing a humanitarian disaster.

Republique du Cameroun uses not only arson and the destruction of food, livestock, and crops in the fields as weapons of war. It also uses rape. Rape of Ambazonian women and girls by Cameroun troops is systematic and widespread. This agonizing situation is compounded by the fact that a high percentage of Cameroun troops are HIV positive and also has other STDs. When they rape they infect the women and girls. This appears to be part of the genocide agenda of Cameroun. Reports are now emerging of scores of school girls raped, impregnated and infected by Republique du Cameroun’s troops. This poses a nightmare not only of the HIV and STD infections but also of rampant teenage pregnancies. Cameroun troops have burnt down health facilities and killed health workers in rural and semi-urban areas. Accessing health facilities or health practitioners is a huge challenge for rural and semi-urban folks.

By Fon Lawrence in Bamenda