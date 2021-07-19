Useless Swiss Peace talks only prolong Francophone army killings in Southern Cameroons

The Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of the Cameroon Concord News Group, the Right Hon. Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai has termed the so-called Swiss Peace Talks on the crisis in Southern Cameroons as useless.

Speaking of the deteriorating security situation in English speaking Cameroon, the Cameroon Concord News senior political man said the recurring Swiss talks in Geneva the city where the 88-year-old President Biya is currently hiding and wasting Cameroonian tax payer’s money are aimed at prolonging the war in Southern Cameroons until a military victory is gotten by the Francophone dominated regime.

“I share the vision of Dieudonne Essomba that French Camerounians will leave Southern Cameroons in the near future,” Agbaw-Ebai continued, “because Southern Cameroons self defense groups have made their decision to confront them and fight till the last man standing.”

Soter Agbaw-Ebai expressed hope that international pressure and efforts made by the Ambazonia Restoration Forces and Southern Cameroons Interim Government would drive some world powers to publicly demand the withdrawal of Francophone army soldiers from Southern Cameroons.

The War in Southern Cameroons has already claimed at least 40 000 lives, almost all of them civilian children, men and women, murdered by Cameroun troops in a series of targeted killings, organized massacres, and killings by fire in over 400 villages burnt down to ashes across Ambazonia. Over half a million people have been forcibly displaced as refugees living in various countries and especially in refugee camps in Nigeria. Over another half a million people have become IDPs hiding in forests, caves and hills due to forced displacement. Additionally, over 1.5 million people are facing a humanitarian disaster.

La Republique du Cameroun uses not only arson and the destruction of food, livestock, and crops in the fields as weapons of war. It also uses rape. Rape of Ambazonian women and girls by Cameroun troops is systematic and widespread. This agonizing situation is compounded by the fact that a high percentage of Cameroun troops are HIV positive and also has other STDs. When they rape they infect the women and girls. This appears to be part of the genocide agenda of Cameroun. Reports are now emerging of scores of school girls raped, impregnated and infected by La Republique du Cameroun’s troops. This poses a nightmare not only of the HIV and STD infections but also of rampant teenage pregnancies. Cameroun troops have burnt down health facilities and killed health workers in rural and semi-urban areas. Accessing health facilities or health practitioners is a huge challenge for rural and semi-urban folks.

By Isong Asu in London