Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yerima says Amba fighters have decided to expel Cameroon gov’t troops

Vice President Dabney Yerima says the Ambazonia Interim Government is not entitled to keep any La Republique du Cameroun soldiers in Southern Cameroons without the permission of Ambazonia Restoration Forces.

Yerima also stressed that all Francophone Cameroon government army soldiers’ presence in Southern Cameroons runs counter to British Southern Cameroons bill of health as an independent nation.

“The continues deployment of French Cameroun troops to Southern Cameroons is a clear violation of the declaration of independence by President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe,” Vice President Yerima told a South African radio host in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Vice President Yerima added that there is no agreement or approval for the presence of Francophone soldiers in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and that the Southern Cameroons Interim Government has no right to keep any foreign soldier on Amba soil without the consent of the Ambazonia Restoration Forces.

Dabney Yerima pointed out that the French Cameroun regime forces are neither protecting any Southern Cameroons civilian nor providing security, but rather, they remain loyal to the crime syndicate in Yaoundé that have committed a series of crimes in Southern Cameroons.

The War in Southern Cameroons has already claimed at least 40 000 lives, almost all of them civilian children, men and women, murdered by Cameroun troops in a series of targeted killings, organized massacres, and killings by fire in over 400 villages burnt down to ashes across Ambazonia. Over half a million people have been forcibly displaced as refugees living in various countries and especially in refugee camps in Nigeria. Over another half a million people have become IDPs hiding in forests, caves and hills due to forced displacement. Additionally, over 1.5 million people are facing a humanitarian disaster.

La Republique du Cameroun uses not only arson and the destruction of food, livestock, and crops in the fields as weapons of war. It also uses rape. Rape of Ambazonian women and girls by Cameroun troops is systematic and widespread. This agonizing situation is compounded by the fact that a high percentage of Cameroun troops are HIV positive and also has other STDs. When they rape they infect the women and girls. This appears to be part of the genocide agenda of Cameroun. Reports are now emerging of scores of school girls raped, impregnated and infected by La Republique du Cameroun’s troops. This poses a nightmare not only of the HIV and STD infections but also of rampant teenage pregnancies. Cameroun troops have burnt down health facilities and killed health workers in rural and semi-urban areas. Accessing health facilities or health practitioners is a huge challenge for rural and semi-urban folks.

By Chi Prudence Asong