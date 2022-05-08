US Senate Confirms Cameroonian Virologist, John Nkengasong, as Global AIDS Coordinator

Cameroonian virologist and director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (AfricaCDC), Dr. John Nkengasong, has been confirmed by the US Senate as the country’s Ambassador-at-Large and Coordinator of the United States Government Activities to Combat HIV/AIDS Globally.

The US Department of State confirmed the development in a statement yesterday.

The statement says Nkengasong will “lead, manage, and oversee the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and the US government’s multilateral engagements with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria and the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) through the US State Department’s Office of the US Global AIDS Coordinator and Health Diplomacy.”

“In this role, Ambassador Nkengasong will continue to work across the US government, together with partner governments, multilateral organizations, civil society, and other partners to accelerate progress on the global HIV/AIDS response, sustain epidemic impact, and contribute to broader global health diplomacy and security for the future,” the statement adds.

Commenting on his appointment, Nkengasong tweeted, “So humbled to have been confirmed by US Senate to lead PEPFAR – a hugely impactful program in saving million of lives with strong bipartisan support in 20 years! Thank you @POTUS and Secretary @ABlinken for the opportunity to serve. HIV/AIDS remains a serious threat globally!”

Source: Newsmakerslive