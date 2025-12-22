US: Jeffrey Epstein introduced Donald Trump to 14-year-old girl, court documents reveal

A newly released court filing in Jeffrey Epstein’s case shows that the disgraced sex trafficker introduced a 14-year-old girl to US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The court document released on Friday is related to a 1990 encounter when Epstein elbowed Trump while introducing him to a 14-year-old girl, anonymously known as Jane Doe.

During the introduction, Epstein “playfully asked him,” in reference to the girl, “This is a good one, right?” the document says.

According to court documents, Trump smiled and expressed his agreement with Epstein by nodding his head.

In her 2020 complaint to the court, the victim says she was abused for years by Epstein.

However, there is no mention of Trump abusing her in what has been released of the approximately 300,000 documents related to Epstein file that were made public on Friday.

Trump’s chief of staff confirmed that the president’s name is mentioned several times in the files. However, the US president has continuously denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

Trump claims he and Epstein, who were close, had a fallout in 2004. This is 15 years before Epstein’s federal sex trafficking arrest in 2019.

Source: Presstv