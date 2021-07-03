UN Security Council taking no practical step to promote peace in Southern Cameroons

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government says the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutterres has taken no practical step to promote peace and end the four-year-old war in Southern Cameroons. Dabney Yerima also stressed that what UN officials say is only meant for media consumption.

The exiled Ambazonian leader told a Southern Cameroons think tank in the Nordrhein Westphalia region in Germany that remarks by UN officials regarding peace in Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia are only for propaganda purposes. Comrade Dabney Yerima furthered that the Ambazonia Interim Government have not witnessed any practical action supporting UN remarks.

Yerima also said that he was hopeful the Biden administration will push the UN to prove its seriousness about peace by stopping the French Cameroun raids and swiftly implement the visa restrictions on the Biya French Cameroun political elites.

The senior Southern Cameroons official revealed that the so-called Swiss proposed peace initiative ranges from plain fiction to the most absurd.

Vice President Dabney Yerima’s remarks come as all efforts by friends of Cameroon including the US, Canada, Germany and collective action at the international level for establishing peace and ending the Biya French Cameroun imposed war on Southern Cameroons have failed.

The leader of the Ambazonian nation, President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe had earlier opined that the French Cameroun aggressor have to end all their attacks against British Southern Cameroons, take out all their troops and French speaking civil administrators and compensate Southern Cameroons victims before entering any peace process.

La Republique du Cameroun war, which Yaoundé had claimed would last only a few weeks but is still ongoing, has failed to achieve its goals.

The War in Southern Cameroons has already claimed at least 40 000 lives, almost all of them civilian children, men and women, murdered by Cameroun troops in a series of targeted killings, organized massacres, and killings by fire in over 400 villages burnt down to ashes across Ambazonia. Over half a million people have been forcibly displaced as refugees living in various countries and especially in refugee camps in Nigeria. Over another half a million people have become IDPs hiding in forests, caves and hills due to forced displacement. Additionally, over 1.5 million people are facing a humanitarian disaster.

Republique du Cameroun uses not only arson and the destruction of food, livestock, and crops in the fields as weapons of war. It also uses rape. Rape of Ambazonian women and girls by Cameroun troops is systematic and widespread. This agonizing situation is compounded by the fact that a high percentage of Cameroun troops are HIV positive and also has other STDs. When they rape they infect the women and girls. This appears to be part of the genocide agenda of French Cameroun. Reports are now emerging of scores of school girls raped, impregnated and infected by Republique du Cameroun’s troops. This poses a nightmare not only of the HIV and STD infections but also of rampant teenage pregnancies. Cameroun troops have burnt down health facilities and killed health workers in rural and semi-urban areas. Accessing health facilities or health practitioners is a huge challenge for rural and semi-urban folks.

By Chi Prudence Asong