Cameroon gov’t army raids not to affect Ambazonia resolve to fight occupation

The Ambazonia Restoration Force says Cameroun government military attacks throughout the entire Southern Cameroons territory is now seen by the people of Southern Cameroons as a showy action and will not undermine the determination of Amba Self Defense Groups to fight against the French Cameroun occupation.

A spokesman for the Restoration Forces in Bui made the remarks in an audio statement on Thursday after the Bui Warriors slaughtered 40 of the 300 Cameroon government army soldiers deployed to Kumbo last week.

“Heavy deployments will not affect the insistence of our people and their valiant resistance to continue the struggle by all means to fight for their rights and end their suffering,” the Ground Zero Ambazonia commander said in the message.

“The recent French Cameroun military actions in Bui are nothing but a showy reaction to appease its corrupt leadership in Yaoundé and cover up escalating succession crises in French Cameroun,” he added.

The Restoration Force spokesman also stressed that Ambazonia Self Defense groups would confront French Cameroun hostile policies and would force the Yaoundé regime to respect Southern Cameroons rights.

The War in Ambazonia has already claimed at least 40 000 lives, almost all of them civilian children, men and women, murdered by Cameroun troops in a series of targeted killings, organized massacres, and killings by fire in over 400 villages burnt down to ashes across Ambazonia. Over half a million people have been forcibly displaced as refugees living in various countries and especially in refugee camps in Nigeria. Over another half a million people have become IDPs hiding in forests, caves and hills due to forced displacement. Additionally, over 1.5 million people are facing a humanitarian disaster.

Republique du Cameroun uses not only arson and the destruction of food, livestock, and crops in the fields as weapons of war. It also uses rape. Rape of Ambazonian women and girls by Cameroun troops is systematic and widespread. This agonizing situation is compounded by the fact that a high percentage of Cameroun troops are HIV positive and also has other STDs. When they rape they infect the women and girls. This appears to be part of the genocide agenda of Cameroun. Reports are now emerging of scores of school girls raped, impregnated and infected by Republique du Cameroun’s troops. This poses a nightmare not only of the HIV and STD infections but also of rampant teenage pregnancies. Cameroun troops have burnt down health facilities and killed health workers in rural and semi-urban areas. Accessing health facilities or health practitioners is a huge challenge for rural and semi-urban folks.

By Rita Akana in Bamenda