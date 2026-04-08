‘Ultimate surrender’: Pakistani media says Trump backed down to Iran after 40 days

Pakistani news networks have described Donald Trump’s announcement of a two-week suspension in the American attacks on Iran as the American president’s ultimate surrender to the Islamic Republic.

The networks provided the coverage on Wednesday, moments after Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that he had agreed to the suspension, subject to Tehran’s reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, calling the decision a “double-sided CEASEFIRE.”

Iran, on its part, declared a “historic and crushing defeat” of the US and the Israeli regime after 40 days of war, announcing that Washington has been forced to accept a 10-point Iranian proposal that includes a permanent ceasefire, the lifting of all sanctions, and the withdrawal of US combat forces from the region.

In a statement, the Supreme National Security Council said the enemy had suffered an undeniable defeat and now saw “no way forward but to submit to the will of the great nation of Iran and the honorable Axis of Resistance.”

Broadcasts across the networks in Pakistan noted that Trump ultimately chose to surrender to Iran and realized that he could not pressure a civilized nation through threats.

Suno TV said the US and the Israeli regime now have no choice but to accept the Islamic Republic’s pivotal role in the West Asia region and the control it exercises over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

92 News, citing defense and political experts, reported that all of the US president’s calculations regarding Iran had proven to be wrong.

It added that, contrary to the wishes of Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who goaded Washington into joining the aggression on February 28, the Iranian people stood alongside the country’s Islamic establishment and Armed Forces, something that awarded the Islamic Republic with the upper hand in the face of the aggressors.

Samaa News also reported that the day marked a victory for the Islamic Republic, as Trump had been forced to accept Iran’s demands, and the Israeli regime had no option but to retreat.

Pakistan played the central role in the cessation of US-Israeli aggression against Iran by mediating between Tehran and Washington in the past few weeks.

Source: Presstv