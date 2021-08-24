Two killed in Boko Haram attack in French Cameroun

At least two people were killed in an attack by suspected members of terror group Boko Haram overnight into Tuesday in Cameroon’s Far North region, local sources said.

Armed militants invaded Malika, a locality in the region, firing indiscriminately when the villagers were asleep, killing two civilians, wounding several others and stealing cattle in the process, local sources said.

The villagers have fled and were taking refuge in the bushes, according to local authorities.

Nighttime incursions by Boko Haram have become recurrent in the region, according to security reports.

Source: Xinhaunet