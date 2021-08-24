Southern Cameroons Crisis: Red Cross official dies following injuries he sustained in Bamenda attack

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Tuesday that one of its staff members has been killed in Southern Cameroons.

ICRC said in a statement that Nzobambona Diomede, a 62-year-old Canadian who was a delegate working in the fields of water and sanitation died on Monday, following injuries he sustained the day before during an attack in Bamenda, the chief town of the region.

Diomede was in Bamenda to provide humanitarian assistance to communities affected by a four-year-long separatist armed conflict, according to ICRC.

“Words are not enough to express our immense sadness nor to soothe the grief of his family and loved ones. We send them our sincere condolences and the expression of our deepest sympathy,” the statement quoted Markus Brudermann, head of the ICRC delegation in Cameroon as saying.

Circumstances of his death have not been clarified and no further information can be given at this stage, the statement said.

Since 2017, government forces have been clashing with separatist militant groups who want to create an independent nation they called “Ambazonia” in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest.

Aid workers have been working to provide assistance to over 700,000 people who have been displaced internally by the conflict in the Central African nation.

Source: Xinhuanet