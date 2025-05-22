Breaking News

Two Israeli embassy staff killed and suspect in custody after Washington DC shooting

Two Israeli embassy staff have been shot dead leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC, officials say.

Sarah Lynn Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky were a couple and “in the prime of their lives” before they were killed, Israel’s embassy in the US says.

The suspect has been detained and identified by police as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago.

Police say he shouted “free Palestine” after being taken into custody, and officers will “look into ties to potential terrorism”.

US President Trump says the attack is “so sad” and “based obviously on antisemitism”.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says security will be increased at Israeli embassies worldwide, while Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said the shooting was a “direct result of toxic, antisemitic incitement against Israel and Jews around the world”.

Source: BBC


