Two Cameroon gov’t soldiers killed in Amba attack in Eyumojock

A spokesman for the Cameroon government army on Tuesday confirmed two soldiers were killed following an attack by Amba fighters in Eyumojock Sub Division in Manyu.

In a communiqué issued in the French language, the Cameroon government army spokesman said Ambazonia forces attacked a military checkpoint at Mkpot Village, a community in Eyumojock Sub Division, engaging them in a gunfight.

The troops were deployed to Mkpot at the request of the village corrupt traditional ruler who recently donated some of his blood money for the installation ceremony of the Bishop of Mamfe.

Sadly, during the firefight that ensued, two Cameroon government soldiers- one identified as Master Sergeant Owono Etienne, license number 11/15690 paid the supreme price.

Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards is the paramilitary wing of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government led by Vice President Dabney Yerima, seeking to make a state in English speaking Cameroon and form the independent nation of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

By Kingsley Betek in Mamfe