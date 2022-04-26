Attack on Batibo, Guzang and Awom: Ambazonia Interim Gov’t calls for mass mobilization to confront Biya and French Cameroun

The Southern Cameroons Interim Government says all Southern Cameroonians in the diaspora must mobilize to confront the French Cameroun occupation and colonial settlers and to head to all international organizations in their host countries in droves to raise awareness of French Cameroun’s intensified assaults on Southern Cameroonians.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Vice President Dabney Yerima said the Southern Cameroons diaspora population should be ready to begin massive protests in various capitals in the West.

“Southern Cameroons unity and resistance in confronting the Biya French Cameroun occupation will deter the Francophone political elites from implementing their malicious schemes targeting the people of Southern Cameroons” the statement read.

Earlier on Monday, Francophone army soldiers once again attacked Southern Cameroonians in Batibo, Awom, and Guzang. Seven civilians were reportedly killed by Cameroon government troops and several others were arrested with some summarily executed.

Cameroon Concord News correspondent in Widikum said homes were ransacked, money, food stuff and other valuables taken away. He also affirmed that bullets injured 19 people, including one cleric while a dozen suffered from tear gas inhalation.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai