Trump shot at during rally in Pennsylvania

Former US president and current presidential candidate, Donald Trump has been shot at by a gunman during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, prompting his security team to escort him off stage.

Several shots were fired during the incident, with a bullet appearing to graze his ear.

Trump was then seen holding his hand to his ear before falling to the ground behind the podium.

Security personnel escorted him off the stage, and drove him away from the scene.

His campaign later alleged in a statement that the Republican nominee was “fine” and being checked at a medical facility.

Source: Presstv