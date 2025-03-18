Trump and Putin call is under way and ‘going well’, White House says

Donald Trump’s phone call with Vladimir Putin is under way and “going well”, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino says

This marks the second known time the two leaders have spoken since Trump returned to office in January

The US president has said that he plans to discuss “land”, “power plants” and “dividing up certain assets” with Putin

Earlier, the Kremlin leader railed against Western sanctions on Russia at a meeting of industrialists and entrepreneurs in Moscow.

Source: bbc