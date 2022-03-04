Top Russian general killed in Ukraine

As fighting intensifies in Ukraine, reports emerged that top Russian general, Major General Andrey Sukhovetsky, has been killed by a Ukrainian sniper.

Sukhovetsky, 41, was deputy commander of the 41st Combined Army of Russia’s Central Military District. The highly decorated veteran commanded the 7th Airborne Assault Division in Novorossiysk for three years.

While Russia has not confirmed Sukhovetsky’s death so far, one of his colleagues, Sergey Chipilyov, announced on social media the major general’s death.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin announced that 498 Russian soldiers had been killed and 1,597 others wounded since the beginning of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine. However, Kiev claims Russia’s army suffered around 9,000 casualties during the military conflict.

One Ukrainian city, the southern port of Kherson, has fallen to Russian forces since the Russian operation was launched on Feb. 24.

In an intelligence update on Friday, Britain said the southeastern port city of Mariupol has been encircled by Russian forces.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv has also been the scene of fighting since the start of the operation, but Ukraine says its defenders are holding out in the city.

In Washington, a US defense official said Russian troops were still 25 km (16 miles) from Kiev city center.

Source: Presstv