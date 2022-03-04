Ambazonia Interim Gov’t raps La Republique’s atrocities in Bamenda

The Ambazonia Interim Government (IG) has decried the recent attack on Southern Cameroonians in the city of Bamenda.

Reports said forces loyal to the Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé attacked Southern Cameroons civilians in many neighborhoods in Bamenda, injuring several people and arresting others, including school children.

The Francophone army soldiers deployed to Southern Cameroons have brutally attacked innocent civilians drawing widespread condemnation from Church leaders.

Dabney Yerima, the Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government described the recent killings in Bamenda as a brutal crime and a dangerous escalation, holding Biya and his Francophone political elites in Yaoundé responsible for its repercussions.

“Southern Cameroonians will not stand idly by and will vigorously continue their resistance against these brutal crimes, to protect the Federal Republic of Ambazonia,” Yerima added.

The month of March brought in bad news to many who have been monitoring the Southern Cameroons crisis which has already sent more than ten thousand Cameroonians to an early grave.

On Tuesday, there was a massive slaughter of army soldiers by Southern Cameroonian fighters in the country’s Northwest region. The dead included – Mbem Jean Pierre, Kamga Dieudonné, Ntieche Mefire Mohamed, Kamto Kamdem Fabice, Ntongfack Brice, Kameni Albert, Tchinda Antoine, Ninchue Blaise. One survivor, Baba Jean, successfully escaped to the Mesaje Brigade while one soldier is still missing. The hunting season is clearly open, and the world will very soon be seeing rivers of blood in that part of the country.

But the situation in the Northwest Region was reduced to a dress rehearsal when a massive IED explosion consumed a Divisional Officer, the Ekondo-Titi Mayor, soldiers and others who were part of a convoy that was rushing to Bekora, a small town located some 30 miles from Ekondo-Titi, to lay the groundwork for Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute’s visit which was planned for March 2022.

By Isong Asu with files from Fon Lawrence and Soter Agbaw-Ebai