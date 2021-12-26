The Ambazonia Interim Government has called for a complete withdrawal of troops loyal to the Biya French Cameroun regime in Yaounde from Southern Cameroons soil, saying the people of Southern Cameroons are opposed to the presence of Francophone soldiers in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia under any pretext be it the Africa Cup of Nations.

Dabney Yerima, the Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government, said on Sunday that the withdrawal of all French Cameroun combat forces from Southern Cameroons was a goal that cannot be negotiated.

Yerima who also weighed in on the recent attacks against President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, rejected as unacceptable the stay of French Cameroun army soldiers in Southern Cameroons and said Ambazonia sovereignty is a red line.

The Vice President is expected to use his New Year address to the people of Southern Cameroons and send a clear message to Yaoundé and the Biya regime.

Elsewhere in his comments to Cameroon Concord News the Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government said while some so called front line leaders are busy trying to make themselves popular on social media by making a mockery of President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides, the Interim Government and the people of Southern Cameroons will never accept any manipulation, fraud, or changes to the Ambazonian mission-which is to get to Buea.

“Those who continue to attack President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, will bear the consequences of this wrong decision” Yerima furthered.

Dabney Yerima said Sisiku Ayuk Tabe did not make himself leader of the Ambazonia people. “Some people sat and decided that Sisiku Ayuk Tabe should lead. The other Southern Cameroons groups must devise a policy that clarifies their mission in the Ambazonia war of liberation” Yerima added.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai