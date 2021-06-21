The implications of French Cameroun’s huge debt burden for the Ambazonia struggle

The Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime recently revealed that $333 million of the money borrowed from China will go to the Israeli-trained Bridgade d’Intervention Rapide (BIR) known for its ruthlessness, inhumanity, and rank brutality in Southern Cameroons.

Cameroon Concord News understands that all the huge loans contracted from China have been channeled to three projects: seaport, electricity dam, and pipe water from Sanaga to Yaoundé) in French Cameroun which are all in Beti-Ewondo areas.

Our senior political man pointed out that the project allocation scheme strengthens the now public knowledge that the Betis are actively continuing to lay down the infrastructural foundation for their eventual Fang Republic secession. “One can see why they are so eager to keep President Paul Biya in power, even as a corpse. They need him there so that they complete all these projects” he added.

We of the Concord Group have taken interest in this Sino-Biya Affair because this massive loan has to be repaid. This begs the question but from which resources? The answer is simple: It can only be from resources of various kinds from Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia. Correspondingly, this also explains the reason for the war against the people of Southern Cameroons and why Biya and his French Cameroun political elites are not interested in any end to the war and negotiations.

The political and economic engineering of the Fang Republic has been designed to stifle both the Douala seaport and the Douala airport. Once the Kribi seaport is completed, ships will be diverted to Kribi and so too the Customs headquarters in Douala. Already, they are staging televised debate making the case that the Douala seaport is silting and does not allow big ships. The Douala seaport will gradually become redundant and die off. The Bamilekes will now import and export products from Kribi which of course will be more expensive for them and the business community in French Cameroun.

In the same way, Nsimalen will be decreed the main international airport. Flights to and from Douala will gradually reduce and eventually peter out. The airport is going to be allowed to fall into a state of disrepair, declared unsafe for international aviation, and abandoned to rot, and allowed only for occasional use by the military. The Bamis, the Sawas and Bassas are not seeing these entire Beti-Ewondo diabolic harsh ploy and they are still maintaining a kind of silence of the lamb instead of engaging in necessary counter activism.

About half of the population in Douala, the chief city in the Littoral region in French speaking Cameroun is threatened with famine; inflation is at 300% and Cameroon as a nation is effectively bankrupt.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai