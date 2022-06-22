Sovereignty will be restored to every inch of Southern Cameroons land

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government says Southern Cameroons liberation and sovereignty cannot be achieved as long as some front line figures and groups continue to serve Biya regime interest in the homeland.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Dabney Yerima stressed that the journey to Buea is getting longer than expected because some in the diaspora are seeing themselves as political leaders instead of liberators.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Yerima said every inch of the Southern Cameroons territory will be liberated from the occupying Francophone army soldiers very soon.

“The Ambazonian resistance has been going on for five years now! Our people should be ready to continue fighting because the ultimate goal of the struggle is to liberate the Ambazonian homeland and restore Southern Cameroons sovereignty over every inch of their geography” Yerima said.

Vice President Dabney Yerima warned the SDF party leadership of serious consequences of its criminal acts and provocative measures against the people of Southern Cameroons. Yerima furthered that Biya acolytes including Joshua Osih and Fru Ndi will never succeed in bringing the Ambazonia Interim Government to its knees.

By Isong Asu with files from Chi Prudence Asong