Southern Cameroons: Yerima reiterates Ambazonia right to freedom and independence from Yaoundé

The Federal Republic of Ambazonia has reiterated its right to freedom and complete independence from La Republique du Cameroun through all possible means guaranteed by international law, emphasizing that all measures taken by the occupying Yaounde regime to change the legal status of Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia are null and void and have no legal effect.

Speaking on Wednesday on the state of the Southern Cameroons revolution, the Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima lambasted the colonial activities and other marginalization practices in Southern Cameroons by the French Cameroun regime.

Yerima added that it is highly deplorable that some so-called Southern Cameroons front line leaders are overlooking repeated French Cameroun acts of aggression on Ambazonia territory– the latest of which took place Bamenda when Francophone soldiers killed a prominent Senator.

Dabney Yerima pointed out that the Ambazonia Interim Government has sent several letters to key Southern Cameroonians in the USA and other relevant Southern Cameroons prominent figures in the diaspora to inform them of developments in Ground Zero and Ground One and the urgent need for a united and well-coordinated front against the French Cameroun occupation. The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government noted that he was a loss to see the distraction coming out of the US.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader stressed that the Ambazonia Interim Government strongly condemns flagrant violations being committed by the French Cameroun regime in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Yerima reiterated Southern Cameroons inalienable right to complete and total independence from La Republique du Cameroun through all possible means, which are guaranteed by international law and not subject to some kind of Grand National Dialogue or prescription from an 88-year old dictator.

By Asu Vera Eyere