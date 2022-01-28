Southern Cameroons crisis can’t be solved unless Yaoundé ends occupation

The Ambazonia Interim Government has slammed serious violations of Southern Cameroons national sovereignty and territorial integrity by the French Cameroun regime in Yaounde during this period of the Africa Cup of Nations, saying that the 5 year-old crisis could only be resolved when French Cameroun occupation ends.

Speaking exclusively to Cameroon Concord News Group late on Tuesday, Southern Cameroons Secretary of the Economy, Tabenyang Brado noted that the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia continues to be seriously violated either through the Africa Cup of Nations or by acts of aggression carried out by French Cameroun army soldiers loyal to the Biya regime in Yaounde.

Secretary Tabenyang Brado also opined that the crisis between the two Cameroons has no military solution and furthered that the conflict cannot also come to an end without French Cameroun ending its occupation.

The Southern Cameroons front line leader said military deployments, aggression and targeted killings teleguided by the French Cameroun regime have created continuous sufferings for the people of Southern Cameroons, adding that all Francophone and uninvited Atanga Nji Boys must leave the Federal Republic of Ambazonia without any precondition or further delay.

The Yaounde government has quietly acknowledged that though untrained, Southern Cameroonian fighters have proven that they are a force to reckon with. The country’s military is still not believing that a ragtag military could bring such destruction to a trained military.

Today, instead of using conventional methods, Southern Cameroonian fighters are employing explosive devices which are wreaking havoc on government military equipment and on army soldiers. A small disagreement between citizens of a country has been allowed to snowball, ruining the country’s economy and making secession a possibility. Southern Cameroonians have lost the love they once had for a country they once called theirs.

The success scored by the fighters in Ground Zero could also be attributed to the leadership structure which Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and his collaborators had left behind following his arrest and repatriation to Yaounde in circumstances which clearly defied international law.

By Chi Prudence Asong with additional reporting from Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai