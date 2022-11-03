Southern Cameroons: Where is Ambazonian struggle today?

Southern Cameroonians both in Ground Zero and in the diaspora deeply distrust a majority of the frontline leaders particularly those based in the USA, and this can be linked to why today, most anti Yaoundé actions are demonstrated through what is termed as individual acts of bravery from the likes of General No Pity.

With Biya regime’s continued use of live ammunition against innocent Southern Cameroons citizens and with Amba fire power very silent all over the various counties; many are now asking the question if the Southern Cameroons resistance is approaching its end!

When Southern Cameroons youth rose up against Cameroon government aggression in 2016, many political commentators and analysts eagerly explained the phenomenon as a reflection of profound desperation fuelled by anger and disgruntlement toward Francophone army soldier brutality and the complacency of its leadership in Yaoundé. It was evidently clear that the main impetus driving Southern Cameroonians to seek an independent state of Ambazonia was one of despair and the understanding that they have nothing to lose.

The arrest of the Ambazonian leader Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and his top aides in Abuja, Nigeria and the subsequent extradition to Cameroon by the corrupt Buhari administration brought a group of dubious religious pastors who jointly and severally ushered in a program and discourse that has been destructive for the Southern Cameroons struggle. The Southern Cameroons resistance today appears stagnant largely due to the continued failure of leadership, unhealthy rivalry among Southern Cameroons groups and corruption among the US based frontline leaders.

Who has legitimate authority in Ground Zero?

The hydra-headed situation as it stands requires a deeper understanding of the Amba fighters in Ground Zero whose efforts continue to be monopolised on as a source of power by groups such as the so-called ADF of Cho Ayaba Lucas and the Sako-Chris Anu-Kumeta comedians in the USA to further their own agenda of enriching themselves through financial donations for the struggle.

It is important to note that 85% of the Southern Cameroons population is in Ground Zero. Essentially, there has never been any direct representation of people in Ground Zero in the Ambazonia Interim Government now headed by Vice President Dabney Yerima.

In concurrence to the lack of leadership both in the diaspora and Ground Zero, there has been a diabolic harsh ploy by men like Chris Anu and Kumeta in the USA to attract all attention to themselves while ignoring the daily survival of the Amba fighters inevitably perpetuating the disenchantment of the fighters. There is a plethora of factors which have played an explicit and implicit role in the current culmination of events in Ground Zero.

These factors range from the compartmentalizing of the Ambazonia struggle into isolated tribal strategies and factionalism within Southern Cameroonians.

For instance, Chris Anu was always on social media concocting and propagating self defense actions that were supposedly carried out by the late Field Marshal of Lebialem all in vain efforts to inform the Southern Cameroons public opinion that his county was at the forefront of the resistance while Cho Ayaba was busy doing same in the North West.

We have seen brave Amba fighters begging for 500 frs CFA to feed while Sako Ikome and Chris Anu are using money meant for the struggle to purchase designer suits and shoes for themselves and renting houses in posh areas in Maryland for their families.

“This scenario exemplifies the internal struggle and our fighters are now considering and reconsidering their choice to resist actively. This is an overt consequence of failure to listen to the leader Sisiku Ayuk Tabe that God in his infinite image gave the people of Southern Cameroons” the Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima reportedly observed during a radio interview in South Africa.

Sisiku Ayuk Tabe cannot govern from Kondengui

This was the first slogan exploited by the criminal pastors in the USA as a source of power for Sako Ikome, Chris Anu and their supporters. Consequently, the sense of revolution became muddled and was stripped from Southern Cameroons dynamics by absorbing it into a kind of Ambazonia politics and quest for power and money, while Yaoundé continues its human rights violations.

Apart from the structure run by Dabney Yerima in Europe and with the support of some fertile minds in South Africa, nobody knows the real position of the so-called front line leaders in the USA! Fighting Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and black mailing him with the support of people like Deacon Tassang has served the colonial project rather than benefit Ambazonians and what we see today is an increased rivalry between Southern Cameroons factions in the USA that have failed Ground Zero.

Those who wish to help Dabney Yerima mobilize Southern Cameroonians again, must not only consider Cameroon government army atrocities but also account for Amba fighter’s brutality which has hindered resistance efforts from donors both at home and in the diaspora.

Judging from anti Dabney Yerima propaganda coming from Maryland USA and Norway from Cho Ayaba, the Ambazonia Interim Government is deemed as an obstacle to be fought rather than a part of the population to join hands with.

Chris Anu, Cho Ayaba, Ikome Sako and Kumeta Elvis are all part of a Southern Cameroons despotic regime, serving their personal interests even if it means ruling on Face Book or Whatsapp chat groups. Frankly speaking, it is not the knife in the chest that is killing the Southern Cameroons struggle; it is the knife in the back.

While Southern Cameroons political factions represented by Chris Anu, Ikome Sako, Cho Ayaba and Elvis Kumeta continue to capitalize on their revolutionary history in combating French Cameroun occupying forces, the reality on Ground Zero today forces every Southern Cameroonian to reconsider the authenticity and sincerity of those that claim to fight in the name of the Ambazonia struggle.

The Way Forward

As the Biya Francophone regime increases its violent suppression of Southern Cameroonians and Ambazonia politicians such as Chris Anu, Ikome Sako, Cho Ayaba and Elvis Kumeta forsake the resistance for their own personal gains, it is time for Southern Cameroonians to rally behind Vice President Dabney Yerima to get the struggle back on track!

What is happening now is Southern Cameroonians are heartily trying to blame their docility on the Maryland cabal while still allowing them to continue to drown the entire Ambazonia nation in defeat.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai