Southern Cameroons War: VP Yerima says Francophone army soldiers worn down, weakened

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima has said that the people of Ambazonia have managed to wear down the Francophone dominated Cameroon government army and deprive it of the so-called military victory as was anticipated by Minister Paul Atanga Nji.

Vice President Dabney Yerima, during his Sunday presentation to the Ambazonia war cabinet, said the war option against British Southern Cameroonians was made by Mr.Paul Biya thinking that French Cameroun was still dealing with the Muna-Egbe Tabi and Foncha generation in Ambazonia and added that the people of Southern Cameroons with the support of their diaspora citizens have become too powerful to fall victim to French Cameroun aggression.

Yerima stressed that the French Cameroun enemy has instead resorted to using some Southern Cameroonians both in the homeland and in the West against the Ambazonia resistance.

Dabney Yerima further opined that the Federal Republic of Ambazonia today is powerful without even a well organized military and La Republique du Cameroun is now aware that the Ambazonia homeland is no longer occupiable.

His remarks came after a Southern Cameroons Interim Government statement last week blamed the kidnappings in Bamenda on the so-called AGovC/ADF militia.

By Asu Vera Eyere