Cameroon gov’t troops arrested about 145 Ambazonians, including women and children in October

Troops loyal to the Biya Francophone regime in Yaounde arrested some 145 Southern Cameroonians, including women and children, in October, a report released recently by the Ambazonia Interim Government says.

In its monthly coverage of the war in Southern Cameroons, the Department of Foreign Affairs revealed today that La Republique du Cameroun violations against the people of British Southern Cameroons had soared considerably.

According to Professor Carlson Anyangwe, Francophone army soldiers arrested 145 Southern Cameroonians, including women in October.

The Ambazonia Department of Foreign Affairs added that a young cab driver arrested in Mamfe in Manyu Division was rounded up on lame and ridiculous reason that he was financing Amba fighters. Also Cameroon government forces detained 12 bike riders in Kumba in Meme Division.

Cameroon government army soldiers often carry out detention raids against Southern Cameroonians in Ground Zero, claiming that they seek to arrest wanted separatists.

More than 3,000 Southern Cameroonians are reportedly held in jails in Buea, Douala, Dschang and Yaounde. Several Southern Cameroonians have been incarcerated under the practice of administrative detention, which allows holding English speaking Cameroonians inmates without trial or charge. Some Southern Cameroons prisoners of concience have been held in administrative detention for up to five years.

By Chi Prudence Asong