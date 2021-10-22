Southern Cameroons resistance won’t stop after Biya

The Ambazonia Interim Government (IG) has condemned the continued detention of President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides in Yaounde, stressing that all French Cameroun anti Southern Cameroons actions will not deter the quest for independence and Ambazonian outright rejection of the union with French Cameroun.

“The Southern Cameroons Interim Government is running out of patience with the French Cameroun regime in Yaounde over its continued detention of President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his cabinet,” Vice President Dabney Yerima said in a statement released on Thursday.

The statement added that President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and all Southern Cameroons detainees will continue to be an important part in the fight against French Cameroun occupation and annexation of Southern Cameroons.

Vice President Dabney Yerima underscored the unity of the people of Southern Cameroons as well as Southern Cameroons territorial integrity.

“The criminal act committed in Abuja, Nigeria against President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his cabinet exposes the bloody mentality of the French Cameroun regime, which has its roots in murder and terrorism. The heinous crime has not and will not stop the Ambazonian resistance and steadfastness of the Southern Cameroons people even after Biya.”

