Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yerima urges Francophone soldiers to help oust Biya

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima has called on the Francophone dominated military to stop the war in Southern Cameroons by ousting the 89 year-old President Paul Biya as head of state and allowing the two Cameroons to hold genuine dialogue.

Speaking exclusively to Cameroon Concord News, the exiled Southern Cameroons leader said once Biya is removed from office, the army should get a moderate and decent French Cameroun political figure to lead a temporary administration on a strictly time-limited basis in Yaoundé with the aim of holding very intensive and productive discussions with the jailed Ambazonian leaders.

Dabney Yerima made it clear that Biya is now an X Factor and French Cameroonians were badly in need of a caretaker government in Yaoundé. Yerima furthered that Biya is not the person who is going to be able to build an even temporal structure that can accommodate the two Cameroons.

Vice President Dabney Yerima said he will offer talks with Yaoundé if Biya is kicked out. “If French Cameroonians are serious about stopping the war in Southern Cameroons, then their military will have to get Biya out” Yerima concluded.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai