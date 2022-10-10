Six Amba fighters killed in North West region

At least six separatist fighters have been killed in clashes with government forces in Cameroon’s war-torn English-speaking region of Northwest, security sources said on Sunday.

They were killed after the army raided their camp in Djotin of the region on Saturday, a military official in the region who asked not to be named said.

Three fighters were captured alive and ammunition was seized during the operation, the official added.

Northwest is one of the two English-speaking regions of the Central African country where separatists have been clashing with government forces since 2017 in an attempt to establish an independent state they called “Federal Republic of Ambazonia”.

Source: Xinhuanet