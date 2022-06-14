Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yerima criticizes front line leaders for acting poorly vis-à-vis the struggle

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government has criticized some front line Ambazonian figures for acting very poorly in defending the Ambazonian cause against French Cameroun military occupation.

Dabney Yerima made the remarks in a meeting with a group of Southern Cameroonians in the Republic of South Africa recently that saw him addressed a rally with renowned South Africa politician Julius Malema.

Vice President Yerima took the Southern Cameroons leaders to task for wasting precious time on trivial issues while the French Cameroun regime is busy slaughtering innocent Southern Cameroons civilians.

“Frankly speaking, some senior figures of our struggle particularly those in North America are acting very badly vis-à-vis the resistance and are not even willing to support Ground Zero. Some of them imagine that changing our name from Interim Government to Revolutionary Council or whatever is the way to get to Buea, this is a very big mistake,” Yerima stated.

“Their actions would bear no fruit even for the new alliance and groups they intend to create” Yerima furthered expressing hope that the people of Southern Cameroons will soon regain their independence from La Republique du Cameroun’s occupation.

Dabney Yerima hailed the oppressed but powerful Ambazonia fighters who have been preventing the Southern Cameroons issue from sinking into oblivion through their resistance and sacrifices.

By Enowtaku Ebanghatabi Christelle