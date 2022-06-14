Southern Cameroonian man shot dead, several others injured by Francophone troops

Cameroon government forces have shot and killed a young Southern Cameroonian man and injured several others in a raid in Bamenda the chief city in the North West region, as tensions have been running high in the entire Southern Cameroons in recent months.

Our correspondent in Bamenda says the victim is yet to be identified and noted that he sustained critical wounds after being shot by troops loyal to the Francophone regime in Yaoundé on Sunday.

Cameroon Concord News gathered from eyewitnesses that the bullet penetrated the young man’s abdomen, diaphragm and aorta, and all attempts to save his life did not succeed.

The Ambazonia Interim Government described the killings going on in Southern Cameroons as French Cameroun executions and called for a UN Security Council resolution on the situation.

The bitter clashes broke out when a large number of Francophone soldiers reportedly killed nine innocent Southern Cameroons civilians in Missong, a village in the North West.

A Roman Catholic cleric said five Southern Cameroonians were also struck with live bullets on the Bamenda-Bali main road on Sunday.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai