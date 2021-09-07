Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yerima categorically rejects Yaoundé reconstruction project

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government has strongly rejected the so-called reconstruction project announced by the Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé warning that the scheme is a continuation of French Cameroun’s annexation policy.

Addressing the Ambazonia war cabinet late on Monday, Dabney Yerima stated that all Southern Cameroons Self Defense groups with ties to the Interim Government have unanimously decided to prohibit the Biya French Cameroun reconstruction project in Southern Cameroons.

Yerima stressed that the so-called scheme constituted a dangerous part of Yaoundé’s continued marginalization project aimed at ultimately keeping the people of Southern Cameroons in poverty and suffering.

Dabney Yerima pointed out that once the people of Southern Cameroons get to their historic capital in Buea, the Interim Government with international partners would launched a massive development project to rebuild the homeland.

By Chi Prudence Asong