Southern Cameroons Crisis: IG must supply the Big Rubber gun to all resistance groups

A Southern Cameroons front line leader says Vice President Dabney Yerima of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government should ensure that all Ambazonia resistance groups in Ground Zero get the big rubber guns as soon as possible.

“The Interim Government must offer as many Big Rubberguns that it can to all Southern Cameroons Self Defense Groups, so that they would not face any difficulty when confronting the Francophone dominated Cameroon government military,” Dr Ngassa Anyangwe a member of the Southern Cameroons Broadcasting Cooperation board told Cameroon Concord News in an exclusive interview on Monday.

Dr Ngassa, who was elaborating on Vice President Dabney Yerima’s recent measure to send some Big Rubber guns to Ground Zero, added that the big rubber project is going to be a game changer in the war in Southern Cameroons.

The German based Southern Cameroons academic described it as important to the Ambazonia Interim Government to meet the needs of all Southern Cameroons Self Defense Groups.

Dr Ngassa Anyangwe went on to say that several big rubber guns have already been sent to Amba fighters and a trial process will begin soonest.

By Isong Asu