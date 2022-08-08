Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yaoundé only understands language of force

The exiled leader of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima says Biya and his French Cameroun political elites only understand the language of force.

Yerima said the continued deployment of Francophone soldiers to Southern Cameroons who are carrying out blind attacks against women and children in order to cover up the multi-layered crises in La Republique du Cameroun will fail and herald the collapse of the Biya regime.

Vice President Dabney Yerima made the remarks early on Monday after holding separate phone calls with two top Ground Zero commanders to discuss self defense operations.

The Southern Cameroons front line leader said the Ambazonia Interim Government (IG) condemns the French Cameroun crimes and reiterated IG support for an active resistance that will eventually stop the malice of the French Cameroun occupiers.

Yerima reiterated the IG’s call for holding a referendum involving all the people of Southern Cameroons.

Yaoundé has been trying to change the balance of power in Southern Cameroons by using brutal force.

By Chi Prudence Asong