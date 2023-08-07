Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yaoundé claims Ambazonian general killed in Bafut

Yaoundé officials claim six Southern Cameroons Restoration fighters, including General Tiger were killed by Cameroon government forces in Bafut on Sunday August 6, 2023.

Cameroon Intelligence Report understands General Tiger reportedly left the Bafut 7 Kata and joined the pro French Cameroun Atanga Nji Boys in April of 2022 and was a chartered member of the kidnapping and torture gang in the North West region.

Commenting on the current state of the Southern Cameroons uprising, the Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima said the war “could take years.”

By Ewang Miriam Metchane