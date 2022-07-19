Southern Cameroons Crisis:  War of words escalates between French ambassador and Minister Tasong

French ambassador to Cameroon Christophe Giulhou has sounded a note of caution to Minister Paul Tasong following unguided comments made by the corrupt CPDM politician on the 40 billion FCFA promised by France for the reconstruction of Southern Cameroons.

In a furious reaction to remarks by Minister Paul Tasong who is responsible for the so-called reconstruction of the South West and North West regions, the French ambassador on July 14 in Yaoundé said Paul Tasong’s statement on the pledge made by France was inappropriate and offensive.

Ambassador Christophe Giulhou’s comment came after Paul Tasong on July 8, said the French were maintaining a kind of deliberate silence on a promise made by the then French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian for the reconstruction of Cameroon.

Our Yaoundé city reporter who contributed to this report said an Anglophone with even a basic knowledge of the Francophone dominated politics would never talk against the French. Rita Akana added that Minister Paul Tasong is now on his way out.

The war of words is going on at a time when President Macron is expected in Yaoundé. Cameroon Concord News understands French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Cameroon next week.

By Isong Asu with files from Rita Akana