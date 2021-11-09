Southern Cameroons Crisis:  Troops loyal to Biya receives C-Astral Slovenian drones as war escalates

Amid escalating tensions in the Anglophone regions, the Cameroonian army has quietly received its first batch of Bramor observation drones from Slovenian manufacturer C-Astral to boost its ISR capacities, Africa Intelligence Reported last week.

While Southern Cameroonians across the globe have been scanning the horizon for five good years in search of ways of ending the war in Southern Cameroons, the Francophone dominated regime has been busy splashing out cash on weapons and ignoring international calls for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Since the Southern Cameroons crisis hit the global stage some five years ago, some 10,000 Cameroonians have been killed, with army soldiers accounting for close to 35% of the deaths.

Thousands of civilians and soldiers have been maimed and scarred for life in a conflict that could have been addressed through negotiations and genuine dialogue.

Some one million Southern Cameroonians are either internally displaced or are seeking refuge in a neighboring country due to a conflict many observers say was avoidable.

Thousands of army soldiers whose consciences could not allow them to kill innocent civilians have left the country to escape the harsh punishment the government inflicts on soldiers who do not want to implement the decisions of the top military brass.

By Rita Akana in Yaounde