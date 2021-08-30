Southern Cameroons Crisis: Suspected Amba Boys kidnap Catholic priest in Mamfe

The Mamfe Roman Catholic Diocese in the South West region asked Monday for prayers for a priest abducted by suspected members of the Ambazonia Restoration Forces defending Manyu territory.

“Kindly join us in praying for the quick and safe release of Rev Fr. Julius Agbortoko Agbor, who was abducted by suspected members of the Ambazonia Restoration Force yesterday August 29, 2021” His Grace Archbishop Andrew Nkea, told local and international media earlier today.

Rev Fr. Julius Agbortoko Agbor, Priest of the Diocese of Mamfe and current Vicar General of the Diocese of Mamfe was ordained on April 14 2004.

Cameroon Concord News understands he served in various capacities including Parochial Vicar and Parish Priest. The man of God also studied Dogmatic Theology at the Pontifical Urban University in Rome and was appointed Spiritual Director and Lecturer at the St John Paul II Major Seminary, Bachuo Ntai Mamfe.

In 2018 he was appointed Vicar General of the Diocese of Mamfe , a position he has occupied till his abduction yesterday August 29, 2021.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files