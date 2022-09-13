Southern Cameroons Crisis: Six Amba fighters killed in Bui County

At least six Amba fighters were killed in weekend clashes in the Northwest, locals and security sources said Monday.

The clashes took place between the army and the Ambazonian fighters in Bui County, a division of the region where Southern Cameroons Self Defense Forces have set up several camps.

Six Amba fighters, including a commander, were killed in the clashes Saturday and Sunday, said a military official in the region who asked not to be named.

No casualties were reported from the government forces.

Southern Cameroons saw renewed clashes in the past week as Amba fighters attempted to impose blockades and disrupt schools, according to security reports.

Since 2017, government forces have been clashing with the Ambazonian fighters who attempt to establish an independent state they call “The Federal Republic of Ambazonia.”

By Fon Lawrence with files from Xinhuanet