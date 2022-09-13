Douala: Eneo announces end of fee waiver for bill payment via MoMo

People willing to pay their electricity bills via MTN Mobile Money and Orange Money will now have to add the transfer fee. The reason? The power utility Eneo announced last September 10 the termination of this incentive introduced during the Covid-1 pandemic.

The company did not explain why this service has come to an end although Cameroon is still under threat from the pandemic. As proof, the restrictions introduced by the government on March 17, 2020 (ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, mandatory wearing of masks in public places, hand washing, social distancing, etc.) have not yet been officially lifted, even though some have been loosened.

The fee waiver was presented by the mobile operators as their contribution to mitigating the effects of the pandemic on households and the economy. It was aimed at facilitating remote payments and dealing with the constraints generated by the movement restriction measures aimed at reducing the risk of spreading the virus.

Source: Business in Cameroon