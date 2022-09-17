Southern Cameroons Crisis: Roman Catholic Church set ablaze in suspected Amba raid on Manyu village

The crisis of Christian persecution in Southern Cameroons has grown in the face of continued inaction from the Biya regime in Yaoundé and law enforcement apparatus. The criminals have not been identified, but are likely Francophone soldiers benefitting from the war in Southern Cameroons or Ambazonia fighters, both of which terrorize and kill Christians in Anglophone Cameroon with impunity, knowing that in almost all cases there will be little or no significant response from the Biya Francophone government or Francophone dominated military. Both Cameroon government army soldiers and Ambazonia fighters have made the situation of Christians in the South West and North West regions a human rights catastrophe of immense proportions.

The Holy Father Pope Francis has implored the Cameroon government to make the plight of Christians in West Cameroon a top priority. Christians in Southern Cameroons are walking the way of the Cross. May our Lord, God and Savior Jesus Christ also bless them with the joy of a resurrection and new flourishing of their communities.

Unidentified armed men have razed the building of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Nchang village, Manyu Division, South West region.

By Fon Lawrence