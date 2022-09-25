Southern Cameroons Crisis: Pope Francis appeals for peace

Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to the world not to forget or ignore the suffering of the population in Anglophone Cameroon where violence continues to cause death and displacement.

Speaking before leading the Angelus Prayer at the conclusion of Holy Mass in the city of Matera where he marked the end of the National Eucharistic Congress, the Pope said he joins in the appeal of the bishops of Cameroon for the liberation of eight people kidnapped in the diocese of Mamfe, including five priests and a religious sister.

“I add my voice to the appeal of the Bishops of Cameroon for the release of thé people kidnapped in the Diocese of Mamfe, including five priests and one religious. I pray for them and for the people of the ecclesiastical province of Bamenda: May the Lord grant peace to the hearts of the people and restore harmony to the social order of the Country.”

The priests and the religious sister were reportedly kidnapped by unknown assailants who set fire to a church on Friday in Nchang village in Manyu Division.

This was announced in a statement by the Bishops of the ecclesiastical province of Bamenda.

The Mamfe diocese, located in the southwest region, is one of two restive regions in Cameroon where separatists have been waging war against the Yaoundé authorities since 2017.

Source: Vatican News