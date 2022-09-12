Southern Cameroons Crisis: Over 16 killed by Cameroon gov’t army fire in Kumbo hospital

Cameroon government army soldiers on Friday raided the divisional hospital in Kumbo and eyewitnesses said 16 suspected Ambazonia fighters were taken out of their sick beds and were summarily executed.

A granny who was at the hospital when the soldiers stormed the facility told Cameroon Concord News that she and many other patients suffered respiratory problems as a result of tear gas inhalation.

Cameroon government troops had over the past four days detained several Southern Cameroonians in Kumbo and Jakiri.

In recent weeks, Ambazonia fighters have carried out a series of deadly ambushes against the Cameroonian army which have been on a bigger scale than anything yet seen since the start of the conflict five years ago. The army high command wants to change strategy but has yet to say how it intends to proceed.

By Fon Lawrence