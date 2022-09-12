Biya and his Francophone gang were blind to see the Indomitable Lions spirit of the Ambazonian people

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government has said that the 89-year-old Francophone dictator and his CPDM political gangsters failed to see the Indomitable Lions spirit of the Southern Cameroons people when they launched the ill-considered war on West Cameroon.

Dabney Yerima pointed out that the French Cameroun regime is now desperately relying on the so-called Special Forces within the Francophone dominated Cameroon government military to bring down the Ambazonia resistance.

In a Saturday zoom meeting with some Ambazonia commanders in Ground Zero, Dabney Yerima reaffirmed the position of the Ambazonia Interim Government that Southern Cameroonians as a people will get to Buea.

“Biya and his criminal gang in French Cameroun believed that they would succeed in bringing the Ambazonia people to their knees within a month, but they did not know that the spirit of the Southern Cameroons people is identical to that of the Kenya Land and Freedom Army also known as the Mau Mau,” Dabney Yerima said.

Pointing to Yaoundé’s recent deployment of Special Forces to the North West and South West, Dabney Yerima said the “Francophone enemies are shifting the war toward our civilian population with the goal of disheartening our people.”

Yerima then called on the people of Southern Cameroons to boost their spirit of courage, patience, and resistance even further in order to overcome the difficulties.

Vice President Dabney Yerima told the Ground Zero commanders that Amba fighters can defeat the Cameroon government army as long as the Interim Government can help increase their fire power since Yaounde only understand the language of force.

“The Southern Cameroons resistance is progressing and moving forward. We are currently in a stronger position than our French Cameroun enemies, both militarily and in terms of organization” Yerima concluded.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai